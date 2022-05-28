Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS opened at $71.47 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

