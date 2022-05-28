Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

