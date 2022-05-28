Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $74,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 218,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

