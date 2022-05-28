Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

DECK stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.