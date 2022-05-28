Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

