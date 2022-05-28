Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 22,596 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,596 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

