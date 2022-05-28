Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,617.46

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $73,617.46 and $45,075.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

