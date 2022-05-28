Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRAB. CLSA started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.84.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

