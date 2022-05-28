GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

