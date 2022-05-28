Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$90.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$93.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.52. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$79.35 and a 12 month high of C$105.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.22.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

