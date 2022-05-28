Graviocoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $281.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $281.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00219616 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006371 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

