Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $109,500.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,274,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,115.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
