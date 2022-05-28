Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $109,500.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,274,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,115.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

