Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Update

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 642,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,024,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GTBIF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 541,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

