Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

