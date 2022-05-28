Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $102.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

