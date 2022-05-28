Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.8212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

