GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 146,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $754.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

