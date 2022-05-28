GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $708,000 Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

