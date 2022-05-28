GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $782,000 Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Surmodics worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Surmodics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Surmodics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SRDX opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

