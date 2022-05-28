GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.89%.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

