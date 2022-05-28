GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Noah were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noah by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $49.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

