GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $791,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447,398 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 397,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,712,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

