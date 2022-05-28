GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 37.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $77.14 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

