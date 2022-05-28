GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 17,872 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

