GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Textron were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

