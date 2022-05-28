GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 28,968 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 620,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

