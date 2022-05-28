GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $829.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.