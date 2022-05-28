GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of America’s Car-Mart worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $173.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

