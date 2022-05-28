GXChain Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $33.62 million and $12,500.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,911,057 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.