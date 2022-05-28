Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport stock remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hainan Meilan International Airport (HMCTF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.