Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport stock remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

