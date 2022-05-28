Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 50,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

