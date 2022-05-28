Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
