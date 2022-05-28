Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. 4,631,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,888. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

