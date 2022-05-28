Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.09. 4,631,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,888. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

