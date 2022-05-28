Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

