HARD Protocol (HARD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.35 Million

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00513998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00508593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

