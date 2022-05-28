Hathor (HTR) Market Cap Hits $36.84 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $36.84 million and $1.30 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.72 or 0.01196817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00510477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 907,377,056 coins and its circulating supply is 231,432,056 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.