Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Hawkins has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth $207,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

