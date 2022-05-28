Head-To-Head Comparison: agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of agilon health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for agilon health and Curative Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 7 0 3.00 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $35.29, indicating a potential upside of 79.12%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -18.81% -10.37% -6.81% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Curative Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion 4.37 -$406.49 million ($1.02) -19.31 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Summary

agilon health beats Curative Biotechnology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

