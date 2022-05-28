Head-To-Head Review: Astra Space (ASTR) and Its Peers

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Astra Space to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.33 Astra Space Competitors $3.48 billion $133.10 million 18.77

Astra Space’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.15% -105.28% -6.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Astra Space and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 199 1030 1726 44 2.54

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.43%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s peers have a beta of 3.34, suggesting that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astra Space peers beat Astra Space on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

