Head-To-Head Survey: Creek Road Miners (CRKR) vs. Its Peers

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Creek Road Miners
|$810,000.00
|-$17.27 million
|-0.52
|Creek Road Miners Competitors
|$914.79 million
|-$75.39 million
|64.79
Risk and Volatility
Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ competitors have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Creek Road Miners
|-1,753.50%
|N/A
|-222.24%
|Creek Road Miners Competitors
|-2,733.84%
|-2.38%
|-207.36%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creek Road Miners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Creek Road Miners
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Creek Road Miners Competitors
|73
|271
|381
|10
|2.45
As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Creek Road Miners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)
Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.
