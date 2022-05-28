Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 3,677,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,029. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

