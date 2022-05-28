HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.18 ($72.53).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €54.20 ($57.66) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a fifty-two week high of €76.98 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

