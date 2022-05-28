HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.18 ($72.53).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €54.20 ($57.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.09 and a 200-day moving average of €58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 1-year high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

