Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 331.9% in May

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,741,000 shares, a growth of 331.9% from the April 30th total of 866,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,410.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBGRF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

