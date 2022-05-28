Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 134.9% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($92.55) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

