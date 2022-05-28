Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 134.9% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.91.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
