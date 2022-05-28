Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $9.75. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 16,493 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

