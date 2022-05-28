Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $13.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

HSIC stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 521,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $107,029,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $61,990,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

