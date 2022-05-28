Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to report sales of $71.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.43 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $69.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $297.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.12 million to $311.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.95 million, with estimates ranging from $313.35 million to $389.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 1,613,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,191. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

