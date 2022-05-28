Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Heska stock opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.64. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.47.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

