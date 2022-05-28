Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

Shares of HIBB traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 812,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $689.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

